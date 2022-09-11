Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022
Home Front Page

SAFF Women's Championship 2022

BD booters near semis flooding Pak net 6-0

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mahtab Uddin


An ecstatic Bangladeshi footballers taking a victory lap after trouncing Pakistani booters 6-0 on Saturday's group match of the SAFF Women's Champanionship 2022 at Dashrat Stadium at Kathmandu in Nepal. PHOTO: BFF

An ecstatic Bangladeshi footballers taking a victory lap after trouncing Pakistani booters 6-0 on Saturday's group match of the SAFF Women's Champanionship 2022 at Dashrat Stadium at Kathmandu in Nepal. PHOTO: BFF

Riding on a hat-trick of skipper Sabina Khatun, Bangladesh women's national football team flooded Pakistan's net in a 6-0 match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 on Saturday and advanced near to the semis.The Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu in Nepal was filled with cheers when midfielder Monika Chakma opened the net for Bangladesh in the 3rd minute.
The second goal came in the 28th minute through striker Sirat Jahan Swapna.
Skipper Sabina Khatun made a hat-trick scoring in the 31st, 35th and 59th minutes of the match.
Winger Ritu Porna Chakma nailed the opponent's coffin, scoring the team's sixth goal in the 77th minute.
The women in red and
green outfits received support from the crowd as the galleries saw a large number of Bangladesh fans on the day. The Bangladeshis living in Nepal, Bangladeshi tourists as well as some admirers of the Bangladesh women's team from Nepal cheered for the team there.
Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun was adjudged the player of the match.
Although Bangladesh won the match, they missed lots of opportunities to score as well. It was expected that the Bangladesh women would play a little better against a team like Pakistan which was out of any activities for quite a while.
The defenders were less busy and the Bangladesh custodian didn't have a real challenge from the opponent as the ball hardly came into the Bangladesh half. Custodian Rupna Chakma was seen waiting outside the D-box.
In reality, the midfielders helped create several opportunities while the strikers spoiled many of those. Some shots went straight to the Pakistan custodian's hand and some others missed the post. Maybe the women were a little tired.
Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said after the match that he was happy with the team and that the players kept the spirit till the final minute.
But he too recognised the tiredness of the women. He said, "I hope that Bangladesh will play the final. Our target is to recover for the next match. Our players are fit and they played well today (Saturday)."
Choton hinted that the next match against India would be a tough one and said, "India is a tough opponent for us and they are the defending champions. So, we will try to play an enjoyable game and amuse the fans."
Skipper Sabina said with a smile, "Our target was to win the match and we did that. We hope that we will play better gradually. We have a plan and if we can play as per our plans, goals will be scored as we want." Bangladesh will play its last group match against India on  September 13 at 5:45pm at the same venue.












