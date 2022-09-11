

Trumpets proclaim Charles III as king in historic ceremony

The historic ritual at St

James's Palace in London is the first real taste of the days of pageantry to come as the country mourns Queen Elizabeth II and comes to terms with a new monarch.

The Accession Council where Charles, 73, took his oath was also televised for the first time, allowing the world to peer behind the curtain on a moment that has never been seen publicly before.

A public proclamation and a fanfare of eight trumpets followed from the palace balcony, a blast from times past when it would have broken the news to a new king's subjects.

Thousands of well-wishers gathered outside the brick-walled palace for the 2022 version of the ceremony, applauding after the formal announcement that Charles is king.

While Charles automatically became monarch after Elizabeth died on Thursday aged 96, the pomp-filled ceremony puts the constitutional seal on his succession before his eventual coronation.

"It's a moment in history," said Kelly Maynard, a 48-year-old from Australia, one of the countries that, like Britain, counts Charles III as its new head of state.

The roots of the Accession Council lie in Anglo-Saxon councils more than 1,000 years ago which picked the monarch from among eligible royal males, according to research published by the British parliament.

But its modern form dates from the accession of King James I in 1603. James ruled the then-separate kingdom of Scotland, meaning his rise to the English throne after the death of Elizabeth I had to be proclaimed in London in his absence.

In accordance with tradition, Charles was not present for the first part of the ceremony, which began at the stroke of 10:00 am (0900 GMT).

The 200 members of Britain's Privy Council present included his wife Camilla, eldest son William, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Prime Minister Liz Truss, and all the living former prime ministers of Britain. AFP















