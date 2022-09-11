AL names Ripon to run for Gaibandha-5 polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday picked Mahmud Hasan Ripon, former President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for the upcoming by-polls of Gaibandha-5 constituency and the party also finalized 60 Zilla Parishad chairman candidates for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections on October 17 this year.

A joint meeting of AL's Parliamentary and Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board was held at Ganabhaban and AL finalized Ripon as the candidate for Gaibandha-5 by-election and 60 Zilla Parishad chairman candidates in the meeting held under the chairmanship of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Gaibandha-5 seat fell vacant after the demise of former Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Fazle Rabbi Mia. By this, the constituency is going to get a new lawmaker from here after concluding the 36-year era of Fazle Rabbi Mia.

Former Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia passed away on July 23. Gaibandha-5 seat fell vacant on his death. There is an obligation to hold the by-election within 90 days of the seat becoming vacant.

The ruling Awami League has sold nomination papers from September 4 to September 8 to nominate candidates for the seat and 61 Zilla Parishad chairman posts. Total 10 people bought AL nomination papers for the seat and 500 for the Zilla Parishad.

Along with BCL former President and Gaibandha district AL Member Mahmud Hasan Ripon, late Fazle Rabbi Mia's daughter and General Secretary of Phulchhari upazila AL Farzana Rabbi Bubli was a strong candidate of AL for the seat.

Awami League candidates nominated for the post of Zilla Parishad chairman across the country are in Rangpur division: Abu Toybur Rahmna in Panchagarh, Md Sadek Quraishai in Thaurgaon, Azizul Islam Chowdhury in Dinajpur, Md Mamtazul Haque in Nilphamari, Motiar Rahman in Lalmonirhat, Ilias Ahmed in Rangpur, Zafar Ali in Kurigram, Abu Bakar Siddique in Gaibandha.

In Rajshahi division: Khwaza Samdul Alam was nominated for Joypurhat, Moqbul Hossain in Bogura, AKM Fazle Rabbi in Naogaon, Ruhul Amin in Chapainawabganj, valiant freedom fighter Mir Iqbal in Rajshahi, Sajedur Rahman Khan in Natore, Abdul Latif Bishwas in Sirajganj, ASM Abdur Rahim Pakon in Pabna.

In Khulna division, Moha Abdus Salam was nominated for Meherpur, Sadar Uddin Khan in Kushtia, Mahfuzur Rahman Monju in Chuadanga, Pangkaj Kumar Kundu in Magura, Subas Chandra Bose in Narail, Sheikh Kamruzzaman Tuku in Bagerhat, Sheikh Harunur Rashid in Khulna, Saifuzzman Shimul in Jashore and Kanak Kanti Das in Jhenaidah. In this division, the candidate for Satkhira kept vacant as the nomination board couldn't finalise the candidate.

In Barishal division: Jahangir Kabir was nominated for Barguna while Khalilur Rahman in Potuakhali, Abdul Momin Tulu in Bhola, AKM Jahangir in Barishal, Khan Saifullah Ponir in Jhalokathi and Salma Rahman in Pirojpur.

In Dhaka division, Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruq was nominated for Tangail while Jillur Rahman in Kishoreganj, Golam Mohiuddin in Manikganj, Md Mohiuddin in Munshiganj, Mahbubur Rahman in Dhaka, Motahar Hossain in Gazipur, Abdul Matin Bhuiyan in Narsingdi, Chandan Shil in Narayanganj, AKM Shafiqul Morshed in Rajbari, Mohammad Faruq Hossain in Faridpur, Munshi Md. Atiar Rahman in Gopalganj, Munir Chowdhury in Madaripur and Sabedur Rahman in Shariatpur.

In Mymensingh division: Nomination for Jamalpur was given to Mohammad Baki Billah while Chandan Kumar Sheel was nominated for Sherpur, Yusuf Khan Pathan in Mymensingh and Advocate Asit Kumar Sarker was nominated for Netrokona.

In Sylhet division: Khairul Kabir Rumen was nominated for Sunamganj, Nasir Uddin Khan in Sylhet, Misbahur Rahman in Moulavibazar and Dr Mushfiq Hussain Chowdhury in Habiganj.

In Chattogram division: Al Mamun Sarker was nominated for Brahmanbaria, Mafizur Rahman in Cumilla, Yusuf Gazi in Chandpur, Khairul Bashar Majumder in Feni, Abdul Wadud Pintu in Noakhali, Md Shahjahan in Laksmipur, ATM Peyarul Islam in Chattogram and Mostaq Ahmed Chowdhury in Cox's Bazar district.







