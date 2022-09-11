Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government and concerned stakeholders' collective and timely efforts helped avoid possible disasters saving many lives from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Bangladesh has successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic and has been able to save many lives. Considering the population density, many feared huge numbers of people would die from the pandemic. But the government and the concerned stakeholders' concerted and timely efforts helped avert the possible disaster," she said.
The Premier said this in a pre-recorded speech broadcast in the "2nd International Conference on Pain-2022 and the 7th International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain-2022", organised by the Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists Critical Care and Pain Physicians (BSA-CCPP) in the capital Dhaka.
She said the BSA-CCPP deserves appreciation for giving "National Guideline
on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients" and the "Guideline on Rational Use of Oxygen"
 During the pandemic, she said: "We have given special appointments to 409 junior consultants in Anaesthesia, 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an emergency basis to cope with the situation."
 The Premier hoped this conference would provide a platform for sharing latest research information and techniques and help form a forum for international researchers from varied areas of pain, pain medication, assessment tools and pain management techniques.  Sheikh Hasina congratulated the BSA-CCPP for organising this important conference and welcomed the local and foreign participants.  Mentioning that people suffer from pain for various reasons, she said, "We seek immediate relief of pain whether it is acute or chronic. Pain-medicine has become a very important sub-specialty of Anaesthesiology in the developed world. BSA
CCPP has been trying to develop this sub-specialty under Anaesthesia department in Bangladesh."  The Premier hoped that the development of this pain sub-specialty will reduce the sufferings of the patients from chronic pain like pains of cancer patients.    -BSS


