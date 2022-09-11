Food Minister urges mills owners, traders to show patriotism

Urging the country's rice mills owners and traders to show their patriotism, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the rice mill owners and traders must have to love the country and country's people, so that the people don't need to suffer for food price hike in the market.

"Those who will try to create sufferings for the people and embarrass the government increasing food price in the market would not be spared. If you try to do it, no one would be such bad like us," he warned while speaking at a programme in Dhaka on Saturday.

The programme of annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Auto Rice Major and Husking Mills Owners Association was organized at a city hotel with its President Abdur Rashid, a renowned rice trader of the country, in the chair.

Among others, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, also chief adviser to the association, Food Secretary Ismail Hossain, Director General of the Directorate General of Food Sakhawat Hossain, Association's General Secretary Md. Layek Ali and Adviser Abdul Hamid also spoke the programme.

Describing an initiative of Denmark government to establish eight modernized rice mills, the minister said, "Denmark had come with a proposal of establishing eight modernized rice mills in the country. They just wanted lands from the government. They were intending to invest in the project completely. They proposed to buy 50pc rice at government price."

"If the mills were established, country's rice millers could not survive competing with them. In this consideration, I and previous Food Secretary fought against the initiative," he said, adding, "We had done this silently. Taking the advantage, you hiked the price of rice over night silently. You have to promise that you will not increase food price to create consumers suffering."

In response to a statement of a rice miller claiming that 'the situation would be changed after harvesting new Aush paddy', Majumder said that Aush paddy is being harvested. This year, Aush production is better than the previous years. In some cases, Aush production is better than Aman this year. It means, you will increase the price before harvesting the Aman."

"It's not fair. Aman production would not be good this year. If you increase before harvesting Aman, it cannot be said that rice price decreased. But, we are working to face the crisis instead of sitting idle," he added.