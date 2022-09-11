Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Factory owners' reluctance to use ETP annoys State Minister

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) are not properly operated by the factory owners of Gazipur districts which are situated on the bank of the Turag River. As a result, the Turag River has been polluted due to industrial waste. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday expressed anger on factory owners for not using ETPs appropriately.
The minister said the factory owners start the purification plant to show the government officials when they visited. After leaving the officials, they (factory owners) close it again. In this way they are harming the country. Khalid Mahmud said this at an event on Saturday organized by The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at Tongi river port to launch two new speedboat routes on circular waterways around the capital Dhaka and unveiled the BIWTA Eco-Park.
On the occasion, the State Minister said, "Gazipur is known all over the world because of the garment industry and it is our place of pride. But the unfortunate truth is that it has become an unplanned city, a wasteland."
He also said, "Bishwa Ijtema is held on the banks of Turag River. People from all over the world come here and they perform ablution with the water of Turag River. We are ashamed that we cannot give them uncontaminated water. We have turned the Turag River into a wasteland."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food Minister urges mills owners, traders to show patriotism
Factory owners' reluctance to use ETP annoys State Minister
Govt looking for 35 missing persons: Home Minister
Police dispersed the job-seeker demonstrators at Shahbagh intersection
Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Majlis organises a rally
Jatiya Party leaders are taking to journalists after the meeting with EC
WB team meets CPA officials
BNP-police clash in Netrokona: Jubo Dal leader held


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft