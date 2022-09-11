Factory owners' reluctance to use ETP annoys State Minister

Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) are not properly operated by the factory owners of Gazipur districts which are situated on the bank of the Turag River. As a result, the Turag River has been polluted due to industrial waste. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday expressed anger on factory owners for not using ETPs appropriately.

The minister said the factory owners start the purification plant to show the government officials when they visited. After leaving the officials, they (factory owners) close it again. In this way they are harming the country. Khalid Mahmud said this at an event on Saturday organized by The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at Tongi river port to launch two new speedboat routes on circular waterways around the capital Dhaka and unveiled the BIWTA Eco-Park.

On the occasion, the State Minister said, "Gazipur is known all over the world because of the garment industry and it is our place of pride. But the unfortunate truth is that it has become an unplanned city, a wasteland."

He also said, "Bishwa Ijtema is held on the banks of Turag River. People from all over the world come here and they perform ablution with the water of Turag River. We are ashamed that we cannot give them uncontaminated water. We have turned the Turag River into a wasteland."





