Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Govt looking for 35 missing persons: Home Minister

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the United Nations Human Rights Council's Working Group submitted a disappearance list to the government with a total number 76 who had gone missing at different times in Bangladesh.
"Of them, 35 people from the list are already wanted by the government for various criminal activities." He made this comment at a seminar titled 'Socio-economic position and security of religious minority women in Bangabandhu's Sonar Bengal: Vision 2041' organised by Bangladesh Mahila Oikya Parishad at the Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum on Saturday.
In the article presented at the seminar, sources from the Ain O Salish Kendra reveals that there have been 2,803 attacks on Hindu homes, businesses and temples in the country in the last 5 years.
The United Nations Human Rights Council's Working Group on Disappearances  had provided the Bangladesh government with a list of 76 people who have gone missing at various times.
However, earlier this issue was discussed in the Working Group on Disappearances of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, in February this year.
Later on August  14, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet spoke to the Home Minister about the list during her visit to Dhaka.
In the discussion with Michelle Bachelet, the government said that out of the list of 76 people given by the working group, 10 people have been found.
The government also claimed that although the police wanted to help find 10 of the rest, there was no response from their relatives.
The remaining 56 are absconding or missing and however, the government has been denying the disappearances since the beginning.
Michel Bachelet spoke at a press conference in Dhaka on August 17 about the need to establish an independent, impartial and transparent investigation body in order to address allegations of human rights violations.
At the same time she expressed deep concern about serious allegations like disappearances and extrajudicial killings.  


