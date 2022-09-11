Man held with ganja in Bhola

BHOLA, Sept 10: Police in a drive held a drug peddler with two kilograms of ganja from Purbo Elisha area in Bhola Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The detained was identified as Nur Zaman, hailed from Borhanuddin upazila.

Sub Inspector Md Golam Azam of Elisha Police Investigation Centre said, being informed, police conducted a raid at Taltola Launch Ghat around 11.30am and held Nur Zaman with the ganja.

Law enforcers were in the process of filing a case against the arrestees with the police station in this connection till filing of this report. -BSS