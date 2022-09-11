Weeklong tree fair begins today in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 10: A weeklong tree fair will begin at the central Shaheed Minar square of the district town today.

The theme of this year is 'Brikhaprane Prokriti-Protibesh, Agami Projanmer Teksai Bangladesh'.

District administration and social forest department organized the tree fair.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, will inaugurate the tree fair as the chief guest.

On the opening day, a rally will be held from the district Shilpakala Academy premises. After the rally, a discussion will also be held at the central Shaheed Minar premises.

A total of 22 stalls with seedlings of various species of fruit, forest and medicinal plants have been set up on the fair premises, said Divisional Forest Officer of Social Forest Department S M Sazzad Hossain. The tree fair will continue till September 17. -BSS





