Lightning kills two brothers in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 10: Two brothers died after being struck by lightning in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Malangi, 30, and Enamul Malangi, 25, sons of Hasen Malangi of Senpara village in the upazila.

The tragedy occurred around 9pm on Friday when the two went to their fish enclosure for checking the same amid heavy rains, locals said.

Both the brothers died on the spot, said Sheikh Rabiul Islam Robi, chairman of Sharafpur union of the upazila. -UNB











