Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Two held with 1.12-kg heroin in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

RANGPUR, Sept 10: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested two alleged female drug traders with 1.12 kilograms of heroin from Shothibari area in Mithapukur upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
"On a tip off, an operational team of the Crime Prevention Specialized Company (CPSC) of RAB-13 in a raid arrested them with the heroin from the spot," said a press release issued on Saturday by Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-13 Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed. The elite force also seized two mobile phone sets and cash money from the possessions of the detainees.
The detainees were identified as Golchehara Begum, 32, wife of Emdadul Haque of village Ujanpara Bypass in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi district and Rezia, 36, wife of Md Manik of village Khutamara in Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari district.
During interrogation, the detainees admitted their involvement in drug trading in connivance with their other cohorts for a long time.    -BSS


