57-yr-old jumps before train in Natore, dies

NATORE, Sept 10: A 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Natore Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Samir Kumar Kundu, who worked with the district health department. He also used to play football for different clubs in the district.

Kamrun Nahar, Natore railway station master, said that Samir jumped in front of the Chilahat-bound inter-city train 'Titumir Express' coming from Rajshahi as it was just entering the platform.

"He died on the spot," the station master said. Local people claimed that the deceased had been suffering from depression. -UNB





