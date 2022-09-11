Video
Weeklong special dengue drive from today: DNCC Mayor

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated a week-long special drive to control Aedes mosquitoes at Uttara in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated a week-long special drive to control Aedes mosquitoes at Uttara in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

A weeklong special drive to control Aedes mosquitoes that spread Dengue will kick off today, said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam on Saturday.
The mayor made the announcement on Saturday at an awareness campaign against Aedes mosquito at Uttara in the capital.
The drive will be conducted by separate teams in each 10 zones under DNCC, he said.
Mobile courts led by executive magistrates will take immediate legal action upon finding Aedes larvae, he added.
"This year the number of Dengue patients was lower compared to the previous years and it is also lower than that of the neighboring countries. Dengue situation in DNCC area remained under control as we took effective steps," said Mayor Atiqul.
The DNCC mayor visited ward-50 on Saturday as according to the Directorate General of Health Services the number of Dengue patients was higher in the area.
During the visit the owner of an under-construction building in Ward-50 was fined Tk 1 lakh by a mobile court after it detected Aedes larvae there.
During the campaign in Nikunja area two cases was filed with Khilket police station against two building owners after finding Aedes larvae there.    -UNB


