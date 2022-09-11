One dead, five injured in Kushtia clash

KUSHTIA, Sept 10: A 55-year old man was stabbed to death while five others were injured in a clash between two groups in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaque, who worked as a peon with the Gopgram land office in the upazila.

Around 8.30am, local residents called a meeting at Kamarkandi Bazar to resolve the differences between supporters of the current member of Kamarkandi village's ward number 5 Abdus Sattar and former member Firoz Khan.

Abdus' supporters had allegedly given shelter to a thief since Friday night, said Kamruzzaman Talukder, Officer-in-Charge of Kumarkhali police station. "This was after the thief was chased by Firoz's supporters."

Amid a heated debate, supporters of Firoz allegedly stabbed Abdur who was part of the other group, the OC said.

Abdur was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The injured are being treated, said the police officer.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area, and the situation is currently under control, said the OC. -UNB







