Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nuzhat Choudhury wins Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

Nuzhat Choudhury wins Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award

Nuzhat Choudhury wins Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award

Bangladesh's Nuzhat Choudhury has won the Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO).
Each year, outstanding ophthalmologists are recognised for their contributions to advancing ophthalmology and eye care in Asia-Pacific and beyond.
Nuzhat, who has pioneered the establishment of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) services at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was named the recipient of the award at the APAO Conference 2022 being held online.
She is a member of the National Technical Committee on ROP, which has developed national guidelines for the screening and management of ROP.
Nuzhat is the trainer of the master trainers of ROP in Bangladesh and works to spread awareness and service to prevent blindness from ROP.
The 38th APAO Congress will take place in Malaysia from 23-26 February 2023.
"Hopefully, I will receive the award in person in Malaysia in 2023," Nuzhat, a professor at the Department of Ophthalmology of the BSMMU, said.
She is also the daughter of Dr Abdul Alim Chaudhury, one of the martyred intellectuals during the Liberation War.
Nuzhat did her fellowship in vitreo-retina at Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, Bangladesh, and LV Prasad Eye Institute, India.
She is a council member of the World ROP Council and a member of the SAARC Collegium of Ophthalmology.
Nuzhat is also an associate member of the APAO Prevention of Blindness Standing Committee. She is one of the founding members of the global platform Women Ophthalmologists Worldwide.
She has received several recognitions for her scientific research, including the AQSM Harun Memorial Award of the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man held with ganja in Bhola
Weeklong tree fair begins today in Pirojpur
Lightning kills two brothers in Khulna
Two held with 1.12-kg heroin in Rangpur
57-yr-old jumps before train in Natore, dies
Weeklong special dengue drive from today: DNCC Mayor
One dead, five injured in Kushtia clash
Nuzhat Choudhury wins Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft