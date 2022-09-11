

Nuzhat Choudhury wins Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award

Each year, outstanding ophthalmologists are recognised for their contributions to advancing ophthalmology and eye care in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Nuzhat, who has pioneered the establishment of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) services at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was named the recipient of the award at the APAO Conference 2022 being held online.

She is a member of the National Technical Committee on ROP, which has developed national guidelines for the screening and management of ROP.

Nuzhat is the trainer of the master trainers of ROP in Bangladesh and works to spread awareness and service to prevent blindness from ROP.

The 38th APAO Congress will take place in Malaysia from 23-26 February 2023.

"Hopefully, I will receive the award in person in Malaysia in 2023," Nuzhat, a professor at the Department of Ophthalmology of the BSMMU, said.

She is also the daughter of Dr Abdul Alim Chaudhury, one of the martyred intellectuals during the Liberation War.

Nuzhat did her fellowship in vitreo-retina at Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, Bangladesh, and LV Prasad Eye Institute, India.

She is a council member of the World ROP Council and a member of the SAARC Collegium of Ophthalmology.

Nuzhat is also an associate member of the APAO Prevention of Blindness Standing Committee. She is one of the founding members of the global platform Women Ophthalmologists Worldwide.

She has received several recognitions for her scientific research, including the AQSM Harun Memorial Award of the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh. -UNB







Bangladesh's Nuzhat Choudhury has won the Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO).Each year, outstanding ophthalmologists are recognised for their contributions to advancing ophthalmology and eye care in Asia-Pacific and beyond.Nuzhat, who has pioneered the establishment of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) services at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was named the recipient of the award at the APAO Conference 2022 being held online.She is a member of the National Technical Committee on ROP, which has developed national guidelines for the screening and management of ROP.Nuzhat is the trainer of the master trainers of ROP in Bangladesh and works to spread awareness and service to prevent blindness from ROP.The 38th APAO Congress will take place in Malaysia from 23-26 February 2023."Hopefully, I will receive the award in person in Malaysia in 2023," Nuzhat, a professor at the Department of Ophthalmology of the BSMMU, said.She is also the daughter of Dr Abdul Alim Chaudhury, one of the martyred intellectuals during the Liberation War.Nuzhat did her fellowship in vitreo-retina at Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital, Bangladesh, and LV Prasad Eye Institute, India.She is a council member of the World ROP Council and a member of the SAARC Collegium of Ophthalmology.Nuzhat is also an associate member of the APAO Prevention of Blindness Standing Committee. She is one of the founding members of the global platform Women Ophthalmologists Worldwide.She has received several recognitions for her scientific research, including the AQSM Harun Memorial Award of the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh. -UNB