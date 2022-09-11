Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022
42 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of September 9, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.
During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,823 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, five grams of heroin, 3.700 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 200 bottle of phensidyle.    -BSS


