42 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of September 9, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,823 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, five grams of heroin, 3.700 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 200 bottle of phensidyle. -BSS





