Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure safety of electricity line workers

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

Dear Sir,
Electricity is one of the driving forces of modern civilization. It is playing an important role in bringing comfort in modern life. There are 80 rural electricity committees under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board. Electricity workers are working tirelessly day and night to provide uninterrupted electricity service.

 But the question is how safe is the life of those who are working to provide this uninterrupted service? At present, it is being heard that wrong shut down is being blamed as the cause of death of line workers.  Further it is being heard that line workers are dying due to electrocution in HT line.

It is normal for a person to make a mistake but why the authorities are not aware of the fact that a mistake can bring misery in the life of a person? How many measures are being taken by the authorities even after one accident after another? It is not expected that the number of accidents caused by wrong shutdown & HT line accident will increase day by day. If immediate action is not taken to stop this accident, it will increase which is not expected.

So, an appeal is made to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent wrong shutdown & HT line accident of electricity. Everyone expects to live in a beautiful way.

Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safety of electricity line workers
Europeans should avoid stoking an East vs. West conflict
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
End of the second Elizabethan era
Bangladesh to face no food insecurity
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
Alarming rise in road accidents
Queen’s death deprives Britain of its rock of stability


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft