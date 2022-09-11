

End of the second Elizabethan era



At 6.30 p m on Thursday, Buckingham Palace made the announcement of her passing at the age of 96. The loss of the country's "matriarch" signaled a turning point in its history.



She was surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral, her favourite castle in the Scottish Highlands, including the Prince of Wales. Her son, King Charles III, ascended to the throne at the time of her death.



The new king expressed his deepest sadness at his mother's passing on behalf of his entire family. He claimed that the respect and love shown to the Queen in Britain and the Commonwealth would "comfort and maintain" the family.



At Westminster, a band was playing "God Save the King" as flags around the nation flew at half-mast. Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace in the twilight to pay their respects. This year commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Queen's reign. From the postwar era until the twenty-first century, she has advocated for longevity and consistency for Britain, serving as a pillar of strength during trying times.



The Queen's modest allusion to the Second World War-"We'll meet again"-captured a feeling of defiance and hope during the COVID pandemic as the nation barricaded itself indoors. The Queen, who served in the military during that conflict, invited Liz Truss to form a new government in her final official act on Tuesday. The Queen's fifteenth prime minister was Truss.



Truss said, "It's an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth leaves a great legacy."



French president Emmanuel Macron said, "I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

President Biden ordered White House flags be lowered to half-staff and honored the Queen in a statement.



"Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," he said.



Former President Donald Trump also issued a statement, calling her a "grand" and beautiful lady."Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour. What a grand and beautiful lady she was-there was nobody like her!" Trump said.



The BBC halted its regular programming, and the nation will now enter into a staged phase of national mourning that will conclude with the Queen's funeral later this month.



Since the passing of her father, King George VI, in 1952, the Queen has played a significant role in British culture. She oversaw both the strengthening of the Commonwealth and the decolonization of a sizable portion of the British Empire in Africa and Asia.



Additionally, the modern monarchy came into being at this time, and it was closely covered by the media. Backing for the monarchy in the UK in recent years has been sustained by the Queen's personal popularity.



In 2015, she surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to become the queen with the longest reign in British history. Before the Queen's funeral, King Charles is expected to visit all of the UK's countries and will play a significant role in leading the nation in grief for his mother. At the age of 73, he becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history as an heir to the throne.



In front of more than 100 British government employees and officials, Prince Charles will formally proclaim himself king and head of the Commonwealth at a certain point in the near future. That occurred to his mother two days after her father passed away. However, the timing was ideal because the queen had to make the rather protracted trip back to the UK from Kenya in 1953.



For Charles, that wait is unlikely. According to Politico, he will take the oath the day after his mother's death at 10 a.m. Charles will tour the United Kingdom, making stops in Scotland and Northern Ireland two days later.



The queen's funeral will probably take place about ten days after her passing away. (As an instance, King George VI died on February 6 and his burial was held on February 15). It will be a state funeral at Westminster Abbey, subject to coronavirus limitations. Queen Elizabeth will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.



Charles probably won't be crowned for a few months or more. As per her Majesty's wishes, Camilla, the wife of Charles, will be crowned Queen Consort when the coronation takes place. As British monarchs have done for thousands of years, the two will then continue to reign as King and Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, and Defender of the Faith.

Imran Hosen, Student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















