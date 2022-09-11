Bangladesh to face no food insecurity

In the context of the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, the prices of daily commodities are increasing worldwide. The government wants to ensure adequate stock of food at any cost. In fear of a global food crisis in November, PM Sheikh Hasina has urged to increase the food stock.



According to sources in the Ministry of Food, the government has decided to increase the supply of rice to avoid any kind of embarrassing situation. At the moment, 19 lakh 50 thousand metric tons of food are stored in the government's warehouse. Still, the government has decided to buy another 14 lakh tonnes of food grains (rice and wheat).



These products will be brought to the country in phases by December 2022. The market will become more stable as new shipments arrive in the country. The government wants to increase the supply to the market by importing to keep the price of rice stable. As a result, the government hopes that the price volatility will end soon.



According to food ministry sources, the cabinet committee on procurement has approved the proposal to import one lakh tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice from India at the G2G level. Out of this, 70 thousand tons of rice will come through the port. And 30 thousand tons will come through the land port.



Besides, the proposal to import 200,000 tonnes of Thai non-basmati rice and 30,000 tonnes of Atap rice from India at the G2G level from Vietnam has been approved. Two lakh 30 thousand tons of rice will come together from the two mills. The recommended bidder is the Central Government Consumer Corporation Society of India Limited. Non-basmati USD 521 per ton. 30 thousand tons of Atap rice is 494 US dollars per ton. A total of 230,000 tonnes of rice will cost 11.9 million 20 thousand US dollars. The total amount in Taka is one thousand 130crore 69 Taka. It is also informed that the government has decided to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia at G2G (Government to Government) level. The total expenditure of the government will be 2 thousand 42 crores 50 lakh taka.



Meanwhile, in the regular meeting of the government cabinet held on September 4, Prime Minister said that there could be a global food crisis in November. She has instructed to stock sufficient food as advance preparation. Some of those who have been given 'work orders' to import rice may fail due to various reasons. For this reason, the Prime Minister has already given instructions to order some alternatives.It was informed in that meeting that the government usually takes food-friendly programmes in September and October to keep the rice market stable.



However, due to the fear of food shortage in November this year, the government has decided to run the government's food-friendly programme until next November. It has been informed that an additional 5 to 6 lakh tonnes of rice will be required to run this programme.



Import of wheat from India has started again after 16 days of the import ban. A total of 45 trucks will bring 1000 tonnes of wheat from India using Akhaura land port. As part of this, 600 tonnes of wheat were imported from India to Bangladesh through Akhaura land port on August 31 and September 1.



A company named Agrovet Limited of Bangladesh entered into an agreement with India's International Private Limited to import 2500 tonnes of wheat. No shipment of wheat has entered Bangladesh through Akhaura land port since May 30 after the Indian government banned wheat exports. In this, more than 14,000 tonnes of wheat, which had opened import letters of credit or LC before the ban, got stuck. Although India later lifted the ban, road and rail connectivity between Agartala and Tripura state was cut due to heavy rains and floods in various states of the country. The wheat truck could not reach Agartala. Some 300 tonnes of wheatwas imported from India in 11 trucks recently. 300 tons of wheat arrived in another 16 trucks last week. 600 tons of wheat arrived in 27 trucks in two days. 14,000 tons of wheat will reach Bangladesh in phases.



According to the Ministry of Food, three lakh 95 thousand 360 tons of letters of credit (LC) have been opened for the import of rice till August 15. Out of which, IP (import permit) has been issued for 4 lakh 10 thousand metric tons. The government has so far approved the import of rice in five stages after reducing the duty. Before this, in the first phase, 95 companies privately imported 409,000 tons of rice on June 30, 125 companies imported 246,000 tons of rice on July 4, 62 companies imported 182,000 tonnes of rice on July 7, and 73,000 on July 13.



Commerce Minister TipuMunshi said, we have no problem with food import, no problem has arisen internationally. There are 24 banks globally, through which we can import with dollars. Food should be brought if necessary, but there is no restriction.

Sufian Siddique, Independent researcher, Columnist, Dhaka.





