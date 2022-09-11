

Point to ponder before CEPA



However, a joint statement came in this regard following the official talks between our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as a part of reviewing the whole gamut of bilateral ties existing between the two close-door neighbours.



Unlike, Free Trade Agreement- FTA, CEPA is aimed at stronger regional and sub-regional connectivity to scale up trade and business for greater mutual interest. As the issues like trades in goods and services, investment, intellectual property and e-commerce fall under the category of CEPA, it naturally involves more manpower, time and monetary implications.



Obviously, making CEPA operational will require the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, border haat and regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation and harmonization of standards.



Therefore, it can be said, in addition to reducing huge trade gap between the two countries, it will create new employment opportunities and usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries on social and economic issues in a larger scale.



Warm relations between Bangladesh and India are historically established. But, since the present government led by Sheikh Hasina assumed power, it gained a new momentum in last one decade.



We believe, India's request to Bangladesh for a new sub-regional connectivity projects including a highway from Hili in West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh is not only moved by beefing up bilateral ties, also from a game changing goal regionally.



Bangladesh has not yet signed CEPA with any country. On the other hand, India is already in CEPA with UAE, Japan and South Korea.



After 2026, Bangladesh will be promoted from the Least Development Country- LDC status. Then it will no longer enjoy the advantages of duty and quota free trade. From that point of view, agreement like CEPA can be of great relief to the country.



We believe, before reaching any final decision on CEPA, all unresolved ties existing between the two countries must find a meaningful solution.



Especially, the issue of sharing the water of river Teesta and killing of Bangladeshi people by BSF along the border have still remained stumble block for the two countries to harness the cent percent mutual benefit. Direct and indirect implications of Teesta are relatively much higher in Bangladesh as it influences the fate of Bangladeshi people more than those in India. India must review its stand on joint river policy with Bangladesh as its indiscriminate withdrawal of water is changing the normal course of our rivers.







A news report published in this daily lately, on Bangladesh and India's nod to move forward the discussion on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement- CEPA is reassuring.However, a joint statement came in this regard following the official talks between our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as a part of reviewing the whole gamut of bilateral ties existing between the two close-door neighbours.Unlike, Free Trade Agreement- FTA, CEPA is aimed at stronger regional and sub-regional connectivity to scale up trade and business for greater mutual interest. As the issues like trades in goods and services, investment, intellectual property and e-commerce fall under the category of CEPA, it naturally involves more manpower, time and monetary implications.Obviously, making CEPA operational will require the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, border haat and regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation and harmonization of standards.Therefore, it can be said, in addition to reducing huge trade gap between the two countries, it will create new employment opportunities and usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries on social and economic issues in a larger scale.Warm relations between Bangladesh and India are historically established. But, since the present government led by Sheikh Hasina assumed power, it gained a new momentum in last one decade.We believe, India's request to Bangladesh for a new sub-regional connectivity projects including a highway from Hili in West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh is not only moved by beefing up bilateral ties, also from a game changing goal regionally.Bangladesh has not yet signed CEPA with any country. On the other hand, India is already in CEPA with UAE, Japan and South Korea.After 2026, Bangladesh will be promoted from the Least Development Country- LDC status. Then it will no longer enjoy the advantages of duty and quota free trade. From that point of view, agreement like CEPA can be of great relief to the country.We believe, before reaching any final decision on CEPA, all unresolved ties existing between the two countries must find a meaningful solution.Especially, the issue of sharing the water of river Teesta and killing of Bangladeshi people by BSF along the border have still remained stumble block for the two countries to harness the cent percent mutual benefit. Direct and indirect implications of Teesta are relatively much higher in Bangladesh as it influences the fate of Bangladeshi people more than those in India. India must review its stand on joint river policy with Bangladesh as its indiscriminate withdrawal of water is changing the normal course of our rivers.