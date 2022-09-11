Video
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebite

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Our Correspondents

A schoolboy and a housewife have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rajshahi, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A schoolboy was killed after being bitten by a snake in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam Tuhin, 14, son of Salauddin, a resident of Dakshin Nangolmora Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Eidgah High School and College in the area.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Tuhin in his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
Later on, he was rescued and taken to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Nangalmora Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the incident.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A housewife, who was injured after being bitten by a snake in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tulu Begum, 30, wife of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Pargerbari Barmada Village under Arani Union in upazila.
Local UP Member Abdur Razzak said a poisonous snake bit Tulu Begum while she was sleeping at night, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local snake charmer.
Later on, she was taken to the RMCH as her condition deteriorated further.
Tulu Begum died at the RMCH at around 10 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment there, the UP member added.



