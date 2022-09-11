Floating T-Aman sapling haat gets momentum at Kawkhali



A view of the Sandha River-based floating haat of Aman saplings along the Chirapara River bridge in Kawkhali Upazila. The floating haat is sitting twice a week, Friday and Monday on the bank of the Sandha River. photo: observer

The demand of Aman saplings has been created again lately in the wake of late rainfall this outgoing Bhandra. The rainfall has facilitated further sapling plantation in lands which remained uncultivated due to lack of rainfall during the peak season.

Now these farmers are trying busily to finish their late-planting.

They are thronging the floating sapling haat. The sale is taking place rapidly.

Flood damaged seedbeds in different areas in the upazila.

The floating haat is sitting twice in a week, Friday and Monday on the bank of the Sandha River in south port area of the Kawkhali Town.

The sapling crisis is prevailing across the entire coastal area. On Monday saplings of several lakhs of Taka were sold at the haat, trading sources said.

Farmer Motaleb Hossain of Randaria Vitabaria area said, per pon (80 gonda/moti) sapling was selling at Tk 1,700-1,800 on Monday at the haat.

According to local sources, the transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation began between the end of Ashar and the beginning of Shraban in the upazila. During this time seedbeds could not be prepared because of standing Aush paddy in these lands and stranded tidal water. So T-Aman farming could not be possible timely. Now the late rain and good weather have encouraged farmers to plant saplings.

Farmer Nazrul Islam of Shuktagor Village of Rajapur Upazila at the haat said, "I have been to the haat to purchase saplings. Farmers are used to come to this haat from different areas."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Ali Azim Sharif said, "We've assisted farmers in different ways including seed collection and seedbed-raising. According to the instruction of the present government, we have provided seed and fertiliser as incentives."

He further said, farmers are coming to the haat from different areas on Friday and Monday for saplings.

Surplus saplings are sent to different upazilas of the district, he maintained.













