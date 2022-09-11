Two drown in Mymensingh, Naogaon

A schoolboy and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Naogaon, on Friday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ismail, 14, son of Arif Hossain, a resident of Tanpara Sarkerbari area under Mashakhali Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Mashakhali High School in the area.

According to local sources, Ismail was playing cricket along with his friend Israt in the afternoon. Suddenly the ball fell into water. Ismail drowned in the pond while he was trying to retrieve the ball from the water.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the pond.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A minor child drowned in the Atrai River in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sayeed Hossain, 7, son of Rashidur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Adharkota Village under Bhimpur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Sayeed fell down in the water of the river from a boat in the afternoon while he was jumping with his friends.

Being informed, a team of Manda Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered his body from the river at around 6 pm, said Manda Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Abul Kashem.





















