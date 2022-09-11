Seven people found dead in seven districts

Seven people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Joypurhat, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali, in four days.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a local trader from a cropland in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 32, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Kanchpara Village in the upazila. He was a flexi load trader at Tilakpur Railway Station.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakkar Siddique said Ashraful closed his shop at around 8pm on Thursday, but did not go to the house.

Later on, locals spotted his blood-stained body lying in a cropland in Tilakpur area on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been killed over love affair or business issue.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

MEHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Gangni Upazila Health Complex in the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Nishat Tasneem Urmi, 24, wife of Ashfaquzzaman Prince, a resident of Gangni Bazaar area.

Hashem Shah, father-in-law of the deceased, said Urmi hanged herself from a window in her room at night. They rescued her and took to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared the housewife dead.

The deceased's father Golam Kibria alleged that his daughter was killed but it is being covered up as a suicide.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gangni PS Shaheen said the body was recovered and sent to Meherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The SI further said the reason of her death would be known after receiving the autopsy report.

However, an unnatural death case was registered with Gangni PS in this regard, the SI added.

CHUADANGA: The body of a 25-year-old youth has been recovered from the Mathabhanga River in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon, a day after he jumped into the river while trying to run away from police.

The deceased was identified as Tokon Ali, son of Auduchh Uddin, a resident of Notunpara area under Alamdanga Upazila in the district.

Jahidul Islam, assistant SI of Hatboulia Police Outpost, said on information, a team of the law enforcers chased four people who were playing cards in a bush on the bank of the river in Bhanbaria Village of the upazila at around 12pm on Wednesday.

Though two of the four were caught and detained, the other two jumped in the river to avoid capture.

Tokon Ali, a vegetable vendor, was washed away with a heavy tide as he didn't know how to swim. The other one managed to swim to safety, the ASI said.

Police and local people carried out a search and rescue operation in the river on Wednesday but failed to find him the entire day, the police officer said, adding that they released the detained as nothing illegal was found regarding them.

Later on, a diving team from Khulna Fire Service recovered the body from the river in Natibhanga Ghat area under Baradi Union on Thursday afternoon, the ASI added.

Anisuzzaman Lalon, additional superintendent of the district police, confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of an elderly man from the Mohananda River in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Erfan Ali, 70, son of late Taiyab Ali, a resident of Moyamari Village under Daldali Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Erfan Ali went to take a bath in the Mohananda River at 3pm on Tuesday, but did not return.

He had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his decomposed body in the river at Gouripur under Boalia Union in the upazila at around 11am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the incident.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly woman from Laxmanhati area in Bagatipara Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 70, wife of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Laxmanhati Moholla under Bagatipara Municipality.

Police and local sources said the the deceased's family members spotted the body Rahima Begum hanging from a tree in the area at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that someone might have killed Rahima Begum and later, hung the body with a rope from the tree.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Bagatipara Model PS Inspector Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The floating body of a man was recovered from the Feni River in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mitan Barua, 35, son of late Samacharan Barua, was a resident of Ward No. 1 Madhya Ratna Village under Ratnapalang Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mitan went out of the house on September 1 to go to India illegally.

However, he jumped into the Feni River as members of BSF fired at him while entering India. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in the river in Bagan Bazar area under Bhujpur PS on Wednesday morning and informed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Being informed, BGB members recovered the body.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man from Senbag Upazila Health Complex in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Abul Kashem, 60, son of Hanif Mia, a resident of Uttar Jagananda Village under Dhansiri Union in Kabirhat Upazila of the district. He was a day-labourer by profession.

Police sources said locals found Abul Kashem sick in Aswadia Village under Damuria Union in Senbag Upazila at around 8pm and took him to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where he died at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain Patwari confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.









