Chilmari River Port set to disappear

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 10: Cry of panic-stricken people amid unabated erosion by the Teesta River in Chilmari Upazila of the district is mounting up, and it is not heeded at all by the authorities concerned.In a span of one month, more than 1,000 living houses were devoured by the river; over 100 physical establishments, such as Chilmari-Ulipur protection dam, old Bozra Haat, and public-private institutions were washed away; flood water made rushing entry into localities; the traditional Chilmari Port is set to disappear anytime due to erosion severity.Emergency financial allocations have been made for erosion prevention. But implementation work is comparatively limited.Squandering away of allocated money is reported at different repairing points. It was alleged by locals.A squandering plot is going on to close repairing sites without doing the work of Tk 6.50 crore.The local complaint is apparent that very few number of geo sand-filled bags were dumped, and these are getting floated away instantly with current.The erosion level is increasing in the Teesta due to negligence by Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram and lacking of a sustainable plan.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, village after village are devoured while vast croplands are disappearing. Lakh and lakh of people are becoming victims in a hapless condition.The river erosion has been continuing for a long time. But there has been no long-term plan for erosion prevention.A total of Tk 6.5 crore has been allocated for erosion prevention in Current Bazar area of Char Madari Para at Haripur Union. But in the last four months, WDB-Kurigram could not start the work. The main contractor did not come ever in the area.One Milon Professor have kept several thousands of sand-filled geo bags on the brink of the river. WDB men frequently come to inspect these only.According to WDB sources, the repairing work order was given to one contractor Asibul Hasan Suzan of Rangpur. But he is not doing it.The work is directly supervised by the WDB, along with local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haidar Patwary. He is overseeing the project through his trusted Sardar Mizanur Rahman Milon, organizing secretary of Sundarganj Upazila Jatiya Party (JP).Erosion victims Abdus Sabur, 60, of Kashim Bazar area, Alhajj Azizul Haq, 70, of Parasadua area, and Golzar Hossain, 86, of Madaripara confirmed coming of WDB men time and again. MP and WDB executive engineer come and give assurance only, they added. They give poor people flattened rice and molasses, they maintained."Our word is that people of areas under erosion are not dying due to appetite but for pain of losing their forefathers' establishments," they added."We do not ask for flattened rice and molasses, and commitment a longer we want sustainable protection of erosion," they further said.Vice-President of Haripur Union JP Mizanur Rahman Farish said, "As men of MP we're assisting Milon Saheb in doing the work. But he is squandering away with our dues. We have also held meeting in his residence."He expressed his doubt about quality of the work.More than one meeting was held about dispute before dumping geo sand-filled bags began.The final meeting between Milon and JP leader Mizanur Rahman Farish took place at the latter's residence, but it ended without any headway, throwing the work into a standstill.Apathy of the authorities and dispute among men of the MP has made all the disruptions, it was alleged.Now the under-construction Chilmari-Haripur Teesta Bridge project, away by half a kilometre, is under threat.Barrister Shameem Haidar Patway, MP, said, "I've inspected eroded areas, and preventive measures will be taken soon."About the Current Bazar project, he said, the main contractor is doing the work while locals are supervising only.Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, erosion prevention works of Lakhiar Parh, Madaripara, Para Sadua and Pandit Para areas have been handed over to WDB-Gaibandha. He confirmed the on-going work of the Current Bazar project.After inspection of the task force and approval, the work of geo bag dumping will begin, he added.With swelling river condition, Bozra, Kashim Bazar, Lakhiarpara, Panditpara, Current Bazar, Patrakhata, have freshly been under the erosion threat.Kasshim Bazar High School, Kashim Bazar Senior Dakhil Madrasa and Woman College are also under threat.If the erosion deteriorates severely, water will enter Chilmari via Kashim Bazar and Panditpara. Also breaking embankment of Hasiar Dera and Bholar Char, the water will inundate Chilmari.