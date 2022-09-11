Video
Jute growers in Rajshahi happy over getting fair price

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

Jute fibre on sale at Nowhata in Paba Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Sept 10: Despite many ironies faced by jute growers due to water shortage in the district, good price of fibre is making them happy.
Per maund new fibre is selling at Tk 2,600-3,200 at weekly haat Nowhata, the biggest haat in Paba Upazila.
Growers said they are getting a  profit of 1,000 to 1,500  per maund.
Jute Department sources in Rajshahi said, jute was farmed on 19,205 hectares (ha) of land in Rajshahi this season. The target was set at 14 thousand ha.
At present, about 34 per cent of jute is marketed. The  remaining jute will be marketed by mid-September.
Shariful Islam, a jute grower  at Paba, said, he got 27 maund from three bighas.  He has sold his jute at that Nowhata, making a profit of Tk 40,000, excluding all expenses.
Saju Molla, a jute grower of Darshanpara Union of Paba, said, he spent about Tk 1.20 lakh in farming jute on eight bighas. He sold 85 maund jute at Tk 2.40 lakh, bagging a profit of Tk 1.20 lakh.
Rashedul Islam Sumon, a jute trader at Nowhata, said, new jute has started to appear in the market; the price is also quite good.
"I bought 20 maund at the haat last week.  I purchased different species of jute. The price is ranging from Tk 2,600 to 3,200," he added.
Chief Inspector of Rajshahi Jute Department Nadeem Akhter said, there is a possibility of return of the "golden days" of Bangladesh's golden fibre jute. So far the price of jute is good in the market, he added. At the beginning of the season, jute was sold at a good rate at Nowhata, he maintained.


Jute growers in Rajshahi happy over getting fair price
