Four electrocuted in four districts

Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Lalmonirhat, Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari and Kishoreganj, in three days.

LALMONIRHAT: A housewife was electrocuted in Hatibndha Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Jhumki Rani, 26, wife of Minal Roy, a resident of Nawdabas area in the upazila.

According to local sources, Jhumki Rani came in contact with an electric wire while she was walking in her house at night, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Hatibandha Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man has been electrocuted in Sarail Upazila of the district on Friday while connecting an electric wire to his house.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Haque, 40, son of Sajidur Rahman, a resident of North Kuttapara area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station Md Aslam Hossain said Ismail came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning when he was connecting the wire to his house, which left him dead on the spot.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, OC Md Aslam Hossain added.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A young man has been electrocuted in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Al Mamun, 22, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Betchhari Banchamarung area in the upazila. He was a decoration worker by profession.

Local sources said Al Mamun was working in a marriage ceremony in Adarshanagar area at around 9pm. At that time, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him and rushed to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Deputy Assistant Physician of the health complex Mohammad Rashedul confirmed the incident, adding that Al Mamun died before being taken to the hospital.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Iraj Mia, 22, a resident of Khayrat Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Iraj came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting a charger with an auto-van at night, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





























