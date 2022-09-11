Video
Home Countryside

389 puja mandaps to be raised in Natore

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 10: The five-day long Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will begin here like elsewhere of the country on October 1.
To hold the festival in a befitting manner, a preparatory meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC). The meeting decided arranging 389 mandaps in the district.
The meeting was presided over DC Shamim Ahmed.
Among others, Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahaman, Mayor Uma Chowdhury Mayor of Natore Municipality and President of District Puja Management Committee Subid Kumer Mitra were present at the meeting.


