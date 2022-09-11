28 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists

A total of 28 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Kurigram, Chapainawabganj, Brahmanbaria, Manikganj, Mymensingh, Noakhali and Pirojpur, in recent times.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, in separate drives, arrested six people along with 800 yaba tablet and 83kg 200 gram of hemp in the the district on Friday night.

RAB members arrested two persons along with 800 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila at night/

The arrested men are: Md Askash, 31, son of Md Nur alam of Tallaroad Village in Narayanganj District, and Md Sagar, 35, son of late Laltaz of Pachkahania Village under Itna Upazila in Kishoreganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jhatashira area at night, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Major Md. Shahriar Mahmud Khan confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.

On the other hand, police arrested four people including a woman along with 83kg and 200 gram hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Shamsul Haque, 66 son of late Zohir Uddin, Tota Mia, 50, son of Abdur Rahman, Rina Akter, 35, wife of Abdul Haque, and Jamal Uddin, 35, son of Dulu Mia, All of them are residents of Kagarchar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kagarchar area at night, and arrested them along with the hemp.

KURIGRAM: Four people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhurungamari and Fulbari upazilas of the district in two days.

A drug dealer was arrested by members of Department of Narcotics Control in Bhurungamari Upazila at dawn on Thursday.

The arrested man is Md Enam, 46.

District DNC sources said on information, a team led by its Assistant Director (AD) Abu Jafar arrested him from Paikerchhara Village in the upazila at dawn.

DNC members also recovered 14 bottles of Indian wine, 36 yaba tablets and Tk 75,200 in cash from his possession.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with four yaba tablets from the upazila on Thursday.

The arrested man is Sajib Mia, 20.

Police sources said on information, the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Dhaurarkuti Village under Andharijhar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari PS Alamgir Hossain confirmed the drives, adding that two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS in these connections.

Earlier, members of DNC detained two women along with hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The detained are Laboni Begum, 28, and Shilpi Begum, 45, residents of Bogura District.

Kurigram DNC AD Abu Jafar said a team of the DNC conducted a frisk at a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and caught the women red-handed along with hemp.

At that time, 6.5 kilograms of hemp were also seized from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the detained people with Fulbari PS in this regard, the DNC official added.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a woman along with drugs from Rajpara PS area in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

The arrested woman is Mst Rajina Begum, 26, wife of Md Arif of Adoburi area under Kashiadanga PS in the city.

Police sources said a team of DB police arrested Rajina along with 500 grams of hemp from Lakshmipur Baganpara area under Rajpara PS at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, said the official.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 14 kilograms of hemp from Raiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested man is Imam Hossain, 27, son of Safiullah, a resident of Karaish Village under Kachua PS in Chandpur District.

RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted drive in Chandaikona area on the Hatikumrul-Bogura highway in the evening, and arrested him along with the hemp from a bus.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to local PS.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police arrested two people along with 24 bottles of phensedyl from Gomastapur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Rubel, son of Mafizul Islam of Aliganj Pathanpara, and A Salam, son of Golam Martuza of Shirail area in Rajshahi.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chowdala Bridge area on the Gomastapur-Kansat road in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gomastapur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a man along with drugs from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested man is Ibrahim, 20, son of Yunus Mia of Nalgharia under Singarbil Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, the law enforcers arrested him along with 19 illegal syrups from Noabadi Sakin area in the afternoon.

Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested in this regard.

MANIKGANJ: DB Police arrested two persons along with 23 grams of heroin from the district town early Monday.

The arrested are: Md Ujjal, 33, son of Sabjel Ali of Pouli Village, and Md Mukul Hossain, 34, son of late Kurban Ali of Chamta Village in the upazila.

District DB Police OC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Manikganj Bus Stand area at around 1am and arrested them along with the heroin worth about Tk 2.30 lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Manikganj Sadar PS in this regard, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Seven people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Haluaghat and Bhaluka upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested two persons along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Haluaghat Upazila on September 4.

The arrested are Mishuk, 36, and Ahmed alias Munna, 32.

Police sources said the law enforcers arrested them along with the phensedyl from Dhopaguchhina area at night.

Haluaghat PS OC Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this regard.

On the other hand, five people including three policemen have been arrested along with drugs in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

The arrested are Bhaluka Model PS SI Manash Kumar Shikder, 29, its constables Abdul Mannan, 34, and Mushfiquzzaman, 34, and Md Ashiqur Rahman Nirob, 24, and Khokon Sheikh, 26.

Police sources said they were arrested along with 220 yaba tablets from Bhaluka Bus Stand area on September 3 last.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Kamal Hossain confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a drug peddler along with 902 yaba tablets from Hatiya Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested man is Arif, a resident of Parba Lakshmidia area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the BCG conducted a drive in Parba Lakshmidia area in the evening, and arrested Arif along with the yaba tablets, said Coast Guard South Zone Media Official Lt KM Shafiul Kinjal.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Hatiya PS in this connection, the BCG official added.

PIROJPUR: Members of RAB arrested three persons along with drugs and firearm from the district town recently.

The arrested are: Baahadur Sheikh, 43, Mostifijur Rahman, 38, and Md Saidul Islam, 32.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force arrested the trio along with 337 yaba tablets and 160 grams of hemp, a foreign revolver and a Chinese axe from Mondalpara area in the town on September 3 last.

After filing of two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act with Pirojpur Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

RAB-8 Deputy Assistant Director Md Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter.













