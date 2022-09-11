Proposal to implement TRM in Betna-Mariachhap basin rejected



The embankment in Betna-Mariachhap River basin. photo: observer

It was advised by IWM (integrated waste management) to reduce drainage congestion and water-logging.

Now a question has been raised about the four-year project of Tk 475 crore 26 lakh 14 thousand taken by the government. With this, public suffering is mounting up due to accumulation of silt carried by the river in the Betna-Marichhap basin.

Some 60 lakh people are living in three districts of Satkhira, Khulna, and Jashore. Tidal water is the main source of life and cropping in these districts.

The main impact of the water-logging is affecting life there. Agriculture and ecosystem are threatened. The southwest region comprising these districts has been experiencing the water-logging for the last four decades. Urban areas are affected mostly.

The government has undertaken a number of steps to reduce the water-logging situation. But these typically focus on ineffective activities such as sluice gate maintenance, river and canal re-excavation, and embankment rehabilitation.

Locals of the region believe, such projects destroy the ecosystem, and every year the water-logging is spreading to new areas.

GM Monirul Islam of the Satkhira Municipality said, the majority of the population is suffering from water-logging; the drainage system is clogged with trash and waste, leading to drainage failure; so residents of urban slums are passing a difficult time because of the water-logging.

Anisur Rohim, a civil leader, said, Satkhira Municipality, Assasuni, Debhata, Tala, and Kaloara upazilas of Satkhira District are experiencing the water-logging due to excessive sedimentation in Betna-Marichhap, Shapmara, and Labonnobati areas. These places are submerged for six to eight months.

Also the natural drainage system in this area has been blocked by the sediment-filled river.

He further said, the water-logging halts agriculture activities. Besides, the sanitation system has failed, and many individuals are infected with various water-borne diseases. Because of safe water, women suffer more during their menstrual cycle.

People are also affected by a drinking water shortage; and women spend majority of their time in fetching water for the rest of the household.

The water-logging situation also encourages unemployment. People move temporarily or permanently to surrounding cities in pursuit of employment.

Chairperson of Central Water Committee Principal ABM Shafiqur Rahman said, to save the Betna-Marichhap River, the government has adopted the project.

The IWM suggested including TRM in the river basin. But the higher authorities of Water Development Board (WDB) has rejected the proposal..

Executive Engineer of WDB-Satkhira Abul Khaer said, TRM isn`t standard solution now to lessen the water-logging.

















