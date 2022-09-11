Foreign Events

Foreign Events

Foreign Events

This aerial photograph shows a flooded area on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 9. photo : AFPBritain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St James's Palace in London on September 10 to proclaim him as the new King. Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. photo : AFPDemonstrators hold banners during a protest of Germany's metal workers union IG Metall (IGM) in the city centre of Leipzig, eastern Germany, on September 10, 2022, to demand a wage increase of 8 per cent in the upcoming collective bargaining negotiations. photo : AFP