Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Foreign Events

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Foreign Events

Foreign Events

This aerial photograph shows a flooded area on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 9.    photo : AFP








Foreign Events

Foreign Events

Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Throne Room inside St James's Palace in London on September 10 to proclaim him as the new King. Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his       "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8.    photo : AFP






Foreign Events

Foreign Events

Demonstrators hold banners during a protest of Germany's metal workers union IG Metall (IGM) in the city centre of Leipzig, eastern Germany, on September 10, 2022, to demand a wage increase of 8 per cent in the upcoming collective bargaining negotiations.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign Events
Modi calls for efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation
Japan emperor expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
UK police step up security for first state funeral since 1965
Iran strongly condemns US sanctions over Albania hacking
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
The challenges facing Britain's new King Charles
German foreign minister says Ukraine support will not falter


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft