Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Modi calls for efforts to make India global centre of research and innovation

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

AHMEDABAD, Sept 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation, and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology.
PM Modi said that unlike the western countries, India failed to adequately celebrate the works of its scientists, which turned a large section of the society indifferent towards science.
There is a need to celebrate the achievements of Indian scientists, he said.
Addressing via video link the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave organised in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that since 2014, there has been a significant rise in investment in the fields of science and technology.
India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan' (Hail soldiers, farmers, science and research), he said.
"We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to lay emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems," he said.
Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.
"In order to encourage innovation, the state governments should give emphasis on creation of more and ore scientific institutions and on simplification of processes. The number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in states," he said.
PM Modi said India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 due to the efforts of the central government.
There is a need to find localised solutions to issues like affordable housing, climate-resilient crops and waste recycling, he said.
"It is important that to deal with all these challenges, every state should frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology and implement them. As governments, we should cooperate and collaborate more and more with our scientists. This will help create an environment of scientific modernity in the country," he said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

