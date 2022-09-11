Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IOC says has 'full confidence' in security at Paris Olympics

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

LAUSANNE, SEPT 10: The International Olympic Committee on Friday said it had "full confidence" that France would ensure security at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Fears have grown over safety at the event in the French capital as the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 draws closer.
But IOC president Thomas Bach said: "After a number of consultations, visits, follow-ups... I can say we have full confidence in the French security authorities."
France's reputation for policing sporting events took a battering following chaos at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, which critics blamed on heavy-handed policing.
An inquiry by the French Senate in July concluded that the problems were caused by a "string of dysfunctions".
But Bach told reporters, the French authorities "have drawn the right conclusions from the incidents on the occasion of the Champions League final and they enjoy our full confidence".
Another subject of concern is the ambitious vision of an Olympics opening ceremony that will not take place as is common in the athletics stadium, but as a flotilla down the River Seine.
Pierre-Olivier Beckers, the head of the IOC's 2024 Games coordination commission, last week said he had been "reassured" about security at the opening ceremony after meeting Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.
In early August, he had told AFP discussions were ongoing about the number of people who would be allowed on the river banks to watch the parade.
Organisers had originally said 600,000 people might attend, but faced calls to reduce that number.
World Athletics head Sebastian Coe earlier on Friday told AFP he was also pushing for certain events to be moved out of the Stade de France, north of Paris, into street locations to increase exposure.
Coe, who headed up the organising committee for the London Olympics in 2012, said he thought it was worth it despite the "security costs".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deepening Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal casts shadow over 2030 bid
Black armband for Britain's US Open doubles champion
IOC says has 'full confidence' in security at Paris Olympics
WC final stadium tested with first sellout crowd
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph
Pak wicketkeeper's half-hearted appeal had no captain's nod
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
England's Robinson sparks SA collapse in third Test


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft