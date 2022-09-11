Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

WC final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Fans arrive at the Lusail Stadium for the Lusail Super Cup football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek on the outskirts of Qatar's capital Doha on September 9, 2022. photo: AFP

Fans arrive at the Lusail Stadium for the Lusail Super Cup football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek on the outskirts of Qatar's capital Doha on September 9, 2022. photo: AFP

LUSAIL, SEPT 10: The $675 million stadium that Qatar will use for this year's World Cup final was put through its first sellout test Friday with a match between the Egyptian and Saudi champions.
Seventy-two days from the start of the tournament, organisers said the 80,000 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium was full for the pre-match concert by Egyptian superstar Amr Diab and the game in which Al Hilal beat Egyptians Zamalek on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Lusail was the last stadium to be officially inaugurated and Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the Qatari organising committee, said it was "an emotional moment".
"It is the culmination of a 13-year journey," he told beIN Sports.
The stadium, shaped like a traditional Arabic bowl, is at the heart of a new city being built north of the tiny Gulf state's capital. It will host 10 World Cup matches, including the December 18 final.
No more games are planned before the tournament starts on November 20 however.
The game was a test run for security, the border immigration system and the multi-billion dollar driverless train metro that will take the strain, ferrying more than one million fans around Doha during the World Cup.
To take pressure off the main international airport, Qatar this week reopened an old airport that had been kept for use by the ruling family and other VIPs.
Hundreds of Saudi and Egyptian fans crossed the Abu Samra frontier in buses, after leaving their cars on the Saudi side.
All had to apply for a special fan ID, the Hayya card, that all supporters will need to enter Qatar during the World Cup.
The processing system in a tent at Abu Samra was being used for the first time. Qatari authorities are expecting thousands of Saudis to support their national team during the tournament.
"We entered with just our passport and the Hayya card," said Muhammad Mujahid, an Egyptian living in Saudi Arabia. "It was simple and well-organised."
"We hope that this is a promising start for a good World Cup for all the Arab world," said another Zamalek supporter Ahmed Mohi El-Din Othman.
FIFA's decision in 2010 to award the World Cup to Qatar has been criticised because of the mega-rich nation's treatment of foreign workers and the LGBTQ community.
But FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said it will be the "best-ever" World Cup and that foreign fans will have an experience like a "child going to Disneyland for the first time and seeing the attractions and the toys".
FIFA says that 2.45 million of the three million tickets have been sold and that a final round of online sales will be held later this month.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deepening Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal casts shadow over 2030 bid
Black armband for Britain's US Open doubles champion
IOC says has 'full confidence' in security at Paris Olympics
WC final stadium tested with first sellout crowd
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph
Pak wicketkeeper's half-hearted appeal had no captain's nod
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
England's Robinson sparks SA collapse in third Test


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft