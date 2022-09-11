Video
Pak wicketkeeper's half-hearted appeal had no captain's nod

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
BIPIN DANI

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was furious when the DRS was taken off his wicket-keeper's half-hearted appeal.
On Friday, in the 16th over of Sri Lanka batting it was wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who made a half-hearted appeal for caught-behind the Sri Lankan birthday boy captain Dasun Shanaka on the bowling of Hasan Ali. The umpire said not-out. Despite not signalling for DRS, Babar was furious to see the umpire going upstairs. He even went up to the umpire and told him, "Main Kaptaan hun (I am the captain)."
"Only the captain of the fielding side can request for the use of DRS. Babar hadn't gone up for the review, but the umpire Anil Chaudhary had gone up thinking he had asked for it", Vinayak Kulkurni, India's umpire, who watched the match from his home in Bangalore, said.
"I think there was an appeal and was not accepted by the umpire and the players were in a huddle discussing but captain (Babar) was not part of it. The captain was gesturing but didn't object to it".
"It is a part of the game, but all said and done this should not have happened", Kulkurni added.
Luckily, there was no wicket off it. Else, it could've been an embarrassing situation for the umpire.


