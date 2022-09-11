No experiment in tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand: Bashar



Habibul Bashar Sumon, one of the selectors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said the Tigers won't take any route of experiment for the World Cup even though they have the opportunity at hands.

According to Bashar, they will field the team which will play the World Cup as they need to give the squad a chance to get together nicely.

From his statement, however, it is clear that the selectors will not make a separate squad for the tri-series in New Zealand. Apart from hosts New Zealand, Pakistan are the other team in the series.

Team selector Habibul Bashar Suman said that the World Cup squad will be announced before September 15, taking into account the performance of the Asia Cup and evaluating the previous experience and performance.

"There will be no experiment in the tri-nation series. Since the World Cup is around the corner, the best possible team will play there," he said on Saturday.

"The Asia Cup was a preparation for the World Cup. But the tri-series is the last tournament before the World Cup. There is really nothing to experiment with. Those who will go to play in the World Cup will be kept in the team."

Bashar, the former Bangladesh skipper refrained him from making any comment on any particular players' Asia Cup performance.

"I don't want to talk about the performance of any player. It is difficult to say before the team's selection. But we definitely want everyone to come with good terms. We need everyone to do well. Because the overall team success is important if we want to do well in the World Cup," he remarked.

The team management believes that the tri-nation series will play a big role in Bangladesh's preparation. The teams will get a chance to play four matches in double league system. If they are in the top two of the points list, they will have a chance to play in the finals as well.

Besides, there are two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa before taking the field ahead of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh indeed stand on a good chance to play seven matches before going into the showpiece event, which is quite a big number.

As Bangladesh will play a good number of matches, the camp in Adelaide has been excluded.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's World Cup team looked almost finalized, but two places are being discussed---who will be Liton Das's partner in the opening position and who between Mahmudullah Riyad and Yasir Ali Rabbi will take No. 5 position.

Sridharan Sriram, technical consultant of Bangladesh T20 will reach Dhaka on Sunday after which Bangladesh will have a three-day camp.

"We are at the stage of discussion about the team here. All those who are in our plan are being discussed. We haven't yet finalized but hopefully it will not take long time," Bashar said. -BSS







