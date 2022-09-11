Video
Sriram to arrive Dhaka today, WC team announcement on Sep 14

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i team's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will land in Dhaka today afternoon and will start observing the players from Sunday. The three-day long primary camp under the super vision of Sriram will continue till September 14.
Sriram is expected to arrive in the evening and will be seen in action at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium tomorrow morning. Rests of the coaches are also expected to come in a day or two.
According to the ICC's prescheduled time-frame, Bangladesh will have to announce the squad for the forthcoming T20i World Cup within September 15.
Sriram, the India-origin master, who worked with Bangladesh team during the Asia Cup where Bangladesh failed to register single win, expressed his interest to observe Bangladesh players before announcing the squad. He therefore, will start working with the players intensively and the squad will be announced on September 14.
Bangladesh team will depart home for New Zealand on September 30 to take part in a tri-nation T20i event with hosts and Pakistan. The triangular series will be held between October 7 and 14. Followed by all three teams will travel to Australia to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup between October 16 and November 13 this year.


