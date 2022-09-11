Plans for Sabina didn't work: Pakistan coach





Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton and skipper Sabina Khatun speaks at a post-match briefing after winning the first match against Pakistan by -6-0 in the SAFF Women's Football Championship at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu in Nepal on Saturday. photo: BFF

On the day, Bangladesh women's national football team stunned Pakistan in a 6-0 match following a hat-trick of skipper Sabina Khatun.

The coach said, "Sabina is a fantastic player and we knew about her. We did have a plan to stop her in the match and we tried everything we could. But that didn't work."

Regarding the defeat, this coach said, "Bangladesh is really a good team. They played very well today and we didn't have anything to overcome that."

In his team's defence, he said, "Our team is still young. We are still learning and hoping to better ourselves in the coming days."

Pakistan skipper Maria Jamila Khan too praised Sabina. She said, "We knew about Bangladesh and its skipper Sabina. We had a plan for her yet we could not utilise our plan. Bangladesh played well today and they have a reputation for good performance in the SAFF Women's Championship. In this match, our motto was to keep ourselves positive. We did that and we are hopeful of better days ahead."

On the other hand, the head coach of Bangladesh women's football team Golam Robbani Choton expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the girls in the match against Pakistan.

"I'm very happy of their performance... The main thing was that they played all 90 minutes at the same rhythm... We played the match as per our plan," Choton said.

He said the girls were fit and played as per the plan on the field and able to utilize the opportunities properly.

Replying to a question, the Bangladesh head coach said generally they make the plan separately in each match. There was a special plan against Pakistan and eventually it led the team to success, he added.

Choton said they would implement a different strategy against India and hoped the match would be a contesting one.

















