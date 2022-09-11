Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Plans for Sabina didn't work: Pakistan coach

Choton happy over girls\' performance

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Mahtab Uddin, from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Choton happy over girls' performance
Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton and skipper Sabina Khatun speaks at a post-match briefing after winning the first match against Pakistan by -6-0 in the SAFF Women's Football Championship at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu in Nepal on Saturday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton and skipper Sabina Khatun speaks at a post-match briefing after winning the first match against Pakistan by -6-0 in the SAFF Women's Football Championship at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu in Nepal on Saturday. photo: BFF

After losing to Bangladesh in a 6-0 match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022, Pakistan head coach Adeel Mirza Rizki said that they had a plan for stopping Sabina which didn't work in the end.
On the day, Bangladesh women's national football team stunned Pakistan in a 6-0 match following a hat-trick of skipper Sabina Khatun.
The coach said, "Sabina is a fantastic player and we knew about her. We did have a plan to stop her in the match and we tried everything we could. But that didn't work."
Regarding the defeat, this coach said, "Bangladesh is really a good team. They played very well today and we didn't have anything to overcome that."
In his team's defence, he said, "Our team is still young. We are still learning and hoping to better ourselves in the coming days."
Pakistan skipper Maria Jamila Khan too praised Sabina. She said, "We knew about Bangladesh and its skipper Sabina. We had a plan for her yet we could not utilise our plan. Bangladesh played well today and they have a reputation for good performance in the SAFF Women's Championship. In this match, our motto was to keep ourselves positive. We did that and we are hopeful of better days ahead."
On the other hand, the head coach of Bangladesh women's football team Golam Robbani Choton expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the girls in the match against Pakistan.
"I'm very happy of their performance... The main thing was that they played all 90 minutes at the same rhythm... We played the match as per our plan," Choton said.
He said the girls were fit and played as per the plan on the field and able to utilize the opportunities properly.
Replying to a question, the Bangladesh head coach said generally they make the plan separately in each match. There was a special plan against Pakistan and eventually it led the team to success, he added.
Choton said they would implement a different strategy against India and hoped the match would be a contesting one.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deepening Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal casts shadow over 2030 bid
Black armband for Britain's US Open doubles champion
IOC says has 'full confidence' in security at Paris Olympics
WC final stadium tested with first sellout crowd
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph
Pak wicketkeeper's half-hearted appeal had no captain's nod
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
England's Robinson sparks SA collapse in third Test


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft