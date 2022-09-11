Proposed Tobacco Control Act amendment will put lives of small traders in crisis: NASCIB

The leaders of National Small and Cottage Industries Association of Bangladesh (NASCIB) have claimed that the livelihood of small traders will be threatened if the draft bill prepared for the proposed amendment to the Smoking and Tobacco Products (Control) Act is implemented.

The leaders of the organization highlighted the provisions of the draft bill that would risk the livelihood of 70 lakh people at an event in the capital on Saturday.

According to them, the informal economy and marginal businesses are still reeling from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. In a time when things are looking slightly better, if the proposed draft for amendment of the law is implemented, the lives of low-income traders and their families will fall into dire crisis.

The Ministry of Health has prepared a proposal to amend the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act 2005 (amended in 2013). Recently, the draft was also put up on the ministry's website for public opinion. However, the issue of drafting laws without consultation with the stakeholders has already created controversy.

