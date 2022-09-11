Video
AL has lost its credibility: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

People's participation in BNP programmes proves Awami League has lost its credibility.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it at book launching ceremony titled 'Politics East-Pakistan and Bangladesh' at National Press Club on Saturday.
The book was written by the Md. Harun-ar-Rashid former Co-literary Affairs Editor of Swechchhasebok Dal.  
Fakhrul said, "A book gets acceptance to all if it is written from an impartial perspective. This book conveys our War of Independence history to our next generation."
"At this moment this book is relevant as a selfish group is trying to manipulate the history of our War of Indepencence," he added.
He said, "We freed our people from Pakistani rule but cannot free them from autocratic government."
"It is very unfortunate that, even 51 years after liberation we are struggling to restore democracy in the country," he said.  
Fakhrul said, "After the liberation in 1971 Awami League snatched the freedom speech of the people, banned all but four newspapers and established one-party Baksal rule in the country. Now in a planned manner they are again out to establish one party rule in the country."
Regarding the Prime Ministar Sheikh Hasina's visit to India he said, "When BSF kills our people in the border, our prime minster enjoys her festive visit. Like her previous visits she could not bring anything for the country this time also, she disappointed the nation," said Fakrhul.  
He said, "When the people are facing severe financial hardship  the corrupt government decided to built a fly over by spending Tk six thousand crore in the haor area, because, mega projects help them steal and launder money."
There is no rule of law in the country, they use state instrument to kill and enforced disappearances. Their oppressive activities e BNP and the other opposition political parties are continuing, he  alleged.
He said, "But the people of the country have begun protesting against the monarchic rule and they have taken to the road to restore democracy in the country. The participation of the people in BNP programme proves, that the Awami League's rule would come to an end soon."


