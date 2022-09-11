RAB arrests life-term convict on the run for 30 years



A life-term convict who was on the run for long 30 years after looting arms from a police station and killing a constable has been arrested by law enforcers.

Saiful Islam Manik was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Rupganj in Narayanganj last Friday.

The 56-year-old Manik is one of the members of an outlawed political party who was involved in looting arms from the police station and killing a constable there.

RAB-3 Commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed it while addressing a press conference at RAB Media Centre at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The RAB official said the members of an outlawed political party committed dacoity and looted arms at Gurudaspur Police Station in Natore in 1987. Members of the outlawed party including Saiful hatched plan a week ago to commit the dacoity. Later, a case was filed and court sentenced fugitive Saiful to life-term jail.

















