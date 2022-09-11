Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
2 new speedboat routes in Tongi

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation has launched two new speedboat routes near the capital of Dhaka.
State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury officially opened the routes at the Tongi River Port on Saturday afternoon.
Five speedboats are currently servicing the route on a test basis for the moment, according to Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, director of the BIWTC Department of River Safety and Traffic Management.
The two new routes are Tongi-Kadda and Tongi-Ulukhola.
Speedboat service will be available from dawn to dusk. The fare from Tongi to Kadda has been set at Tk 150, while the fare from Tongi to Ulukhola is Tk 120.
Eventually, routes will also be opened from Kadda to Gabtoli and from Gabtoli to the Sadarghat, Rafiqul said. Private company Infinity Maritime is operating the boats on the route, he said. The demand for speedboats at the Mawa port has dropped since the opening of the Padma Bridge.      -bdnews24.com


