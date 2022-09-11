Quader questions achievements from India during BNP rule

Criticizing BNP for spreading rumours and propaganda about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to India, Awami League (AL) General Secretary asked the BNP leaders to check what Bangladesh achieved from India during their tenure.

"BNP leaders should look at their own face in the mirror so that they could see what they had achieved from visits to India during their rule," he told a press briefing at his official residence here on Saturday.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said that while the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India has fulfilled the expectations of the countrymen, the expectations of the BNP have not been fulfilled, because they want hostile relations with the neighbours, especially India.

He said BNP's politics is waiting eagerly with flowers and sweets at the door of the embassy after showing hostility overtly.

He further added that the BNP leaders have built a wall of doubt and disbelief between the two countries and spread the venom of communalism.

Claiming that BNP could not solve any bilateral problem with India during their rule, Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has broken the walls of doubt and mistrust and created a bridge between the two countries.

In continuation of that, this visit has spread new light of possibilities in the path of mutual friendship and development, he continued.

About the achievements of the premier from India, he said India has given everything that the people need for survival in the current reality of the country considering the global crisis. Replying to a query of the newsmen about the statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that 'BNP does not believe in terrorism', he said the people of the country know that BNP lives with terror and conspiracy as the party (BNP) was born at gun point.

BNP has set examples of killing people alive through arson-terrorism and hurling petrol bombs to make the country unstable, he said.

AL general secretary also said that the politics of BNP is based on three things which are terrorism, communalism and conspiracy. Mentioning that BNP's target is looting and corruption, he said that BNP is nurturing terrorism-anarchy in the politics of this country.

"BNP has no commitment to the people of the country. It never had it before and still does not have," Quader said. -BSS





