Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial Park

CWASA will implement Chandpur water project under PPP

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 10: At last the government has decided to take up a 900 million- litre capacity water treatment project by the Chattogram WASA for Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial Park under Public Private Partnership (PPP). A Korean firm has agreed to finance the project.
Managing Director of CWASA, Engr AKM Fazlullah told the Daily Observer that CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) approved the project recently.
CWASA MD said that a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering and Construction had already expressed their interest for construction of the project under PPP.
Fazlullah said that the 900- million- litre of water will be treated at the junctions of Padma-Meghna-Dakatia at Chandpur point, 132 km away from Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial Park.
Under this project a total of 132- km- long pipelines will be installed for supply of the water.
CWASA sources said that an amount of Taka 10,000 crore will be spent for implementation of the project.
Fazlullah said that a consultant will be appointed soon for conducting a feasibility study of the project.
Earlier the Chattogram WASA had taken up the project at Mohra to feed the Bangabandhu Industrial Park at Mirsarai.
Later on, following the agitation by a group of the environmentalists against the project, for what they said, would damage bio-diversity of Halda and Karnaphuli for lifting excess water for the project, the CWASA management had decided to implement it at Chandpur at the juncture of Meghna and Padma rivers.
Meanwhile, the CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) in 2019 as a consultant of the project. The IWM conducted the feasibilty study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).
But the authority said it is constrained to change the site of the project from Mohra due to strong protest against it by the Halda related environmentalist.
Meanwhile, the Halda River Protection Committee raised an objection to procuring water from Halda River. The committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda would certainly damage the bio-diversity of the river.
So, the Chattrogram WASA management has changed the spot of the project from Mohra to Chandpur.
CWASA sources told the Daily Observer that the Ministry had approved a proposal for appointment of the consultant for conducting the feasibility study of the project.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) site is located 200 kilometers (km) from Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport. The BSMSN Master Plan area covers two districts.
BSMSN has a total land area of 33,805 acres or 136.86 square kilometers (km2) (mostly reclaimed land) with a 25- km coastline along the Sandwip Channel in the Bay of Bengal.


