Covid: 1 dies, 222 new cases reported

The country reported one more Covid-linked death and 222 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,332 and caseload to 2,014,577, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 8.62 per cent from Friday's 8.34 per cent as 2,574 samples were tested. The deceased was a woman from Khulna division. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent while the recovery rate stood at 97.22 percent. -UNB



























