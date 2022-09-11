Biyanibazar Gas Field re-excavation starts

SYLHET, Sept 10: Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) has resumed the excavation of the abandoned number one well of Sylhet's Biyanibazar Gas Field. Analysts expect to get 7 million cubic feet of gas per day from the well.

Digging the abandoned well of the gas field in Biyanibazar started on Saturday afternoon. Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd Managing Director Md Mizanur Rahman and senior officials of BAPEX and Sylhet Gas Field were present. Prayers were offered before the start of excavation work.

According to Sylhet Gas Field sources, there are two Wells in the Biyanibazar Gas Field. Among them, production started in 1999 from Well No 1. It was closed in 2014. Production started again at the beginning of 2016 and production stopped at the end of that year. Since then it was abandoned. However, it is known that there are still gas reserves there, according to BAPEX research. As a result, the excavation of the Well has started again on Saturday.

Managing Director of Sylhet Gas Fieldss Ltd, Mizanur Rahman said, "We expect the work of digging the well to be completed within a month. After that production can start. We estimate that 7 million cubic feet of gas will be produced from the well every day. But it cannot be said for sure before the excavation work is completed."

An official of BAPEX said on condition of anonymity that there are several gas fields in Biyanibazar and neighbouring Golapganj Districts. "The Well also has gas reserves. Hopefully, we will be successful in drilling and gas will be found," he added.

Sylhet is famous for gas. In 1955, the gas was first found in Haripur. After that several, more gas fields were discovered. There are currently 28 discovered gas fields in the country. The number of proven reserves in these gas fields is 21.4tcf, and there are 6tcf of potential reserves.











