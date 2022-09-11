20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Sept 10:Two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed at Cumilla University on Friday midnight.

The clash ensued between the BCL leaders and activists of Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall that left at least 12 students injured from both the groups.

As the university medical was closed at night, the injured were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for first aid. Later, they return to their halls after receiving first aid.

A scuffle took place between the groups after Jum'a prayers in front of Bangabandhu Hall over a silly matter.

But a tense situation prevailed on the campus following the incident. Both the feuding groups locked into clash again at night. They threw brick chips at each other.

The university proctor (acting) Kazi Omar Farruq said, "The students are now at their respective halls. We will solve the matter through sitting with proctorial body."







