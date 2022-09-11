

SIBL holds programme for its promoted officers

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the programme.

Md. Kamal Uddin and Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain, Director, and Professor Dr. Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Independent Director of SIBL, were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, and senior officials attended the event.

