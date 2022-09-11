

EBL inks deal with Wander Woman

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Sabira Mehrin Saba, Founder and CEO of Wander Woman signed the agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Natasha Kader, Acting Head of Women Banking of EBL and Humaira Rashid, Partnership Manager of Wander Woman were present on the occasion.

Wander Woman (WW) is a social platform designed for the female travelers of Bangladesh. The community of travellers helps each other to find important information and travel partners. They also arrange group tours.





