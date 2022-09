BASIC Bank opens Patukhali Sub-branch

Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Md. Anisur Rahman presided over the programme.

Mohammad Kamal Hossain, District Commissioner of Patukhali, Md. Saidul Islam, BPM, PPM, Police Super of Patukhali, Md. Razib Pervez and Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan, Directors of BASIC Bank and Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mayor of Patuakhali Pourasava, attended the programme as special guests.

Among others- Md. Abdur Rahim, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Hasan Imam, Company Secretary, Muhammad Yusuf, AGM, Md. Raihan Ali, Manager Barishal Branch, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Manager Mohipur Branch, Md. Asaduzzaman, Manager Patuakhali Sub-Branch of the Bank and local businessmen, social elites, Politicians were present on the occasion.





